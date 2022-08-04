Vanderbilt Athletics' search for two public address announcers came down to fans voting for either Joe Deyo, Robert Freeman or Dave Joseph.
The Commodores this week announced Deyo and Joseph as the new public address announcers.
Deyo will work as the public address announcer for football. He has worked as an announcer for Lipscomb University and the Atlantic Sun Conference basketball tournament. He also spent time as Independence High School's PA announcer.
“Everyone in life can have struggles and tough times,” Deyo said in his submitted finalist response to Vanderbilt. “If I can help people set those struggles aside and enjoy the moment —the stadium experience and the game on the field —then I have succeeded. I love helping make those moments happen for fans and would be honored to be the next moment maker for Vanderbilt University.”
Joseph will be the public address announcer for the baseball and soccer teams.
“This is a unique opportunity to showcase my vocal talents for the premiere university in the SEC,” he said in his application.
Joseph previously worked with the Los Angeles Kings for seven seasons. He also worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Galaxy, UCLA and USC and was the public address announcer for the 2014 Stanley Cup, 2017 NHL All-Star Game, 2020 AHL All-Star Game and 2021 MLS All-Star Game.
Both Deyo and Joseph were finalists in the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 search for a new public address announcer.
