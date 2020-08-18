Williamson Medical Center announced Tuesday afternoon that it is scheduled to resume inpatient elective surgeries requiring an overnight hospital stay Monday, Aug. 24.
WMC had suspended such surgeries July 21 because it had reached a “new peak” in numbers of COVID-19 patients.
According to a news release sent by WMC, the hospital has tracked with the state and county in seeing a stabilized pattern in the number of reported active COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations over the past two weeks.
WMC remains vigilant in following the enhanced safety protocols in place to protectits patients and staff while serving the community’s health care needs, according to the release. Inpatient elective surgeries are critical to the care of those served. It is also crucial that patients not delay routine or urgent medical care. Telehealth services also remain available.
“We appreciate the community’s ongoing commitment to the practice of CDC-recommended measures proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” a WMC spokesperson said, “including social distancing, wearing cloth face coverings by those over 2 years of age in public settings where social distancing measures are challenging, proper hygiene including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer when necessary, and the cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces.”
Patients are encouraged to contact their respective physicians’ offices for more information or to reschedule an elective procedure.
To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at (877)857-2945 with questions.
