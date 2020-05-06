Stacey Rhodes knew that 2020 was going to be a year of change.
As owner of Stacey Rhodes Boutique for nearly 18 years, she felt new opportunities would be calling at some point.
So to answer those calls, Rhodes made the decision just recently to close the shop she has owned and managed in Brentwood since 2005. Stacey Rhodes Boutique will be out of business as of late June.
“I knew that this year would be a year of transition, that I was going to decide what I wanted to do next,” Rhodes said Wednesday afternoon, the day after announcing the closure on her shop’s Facebook page. “I had given it a lot of thought. I had the perfect opportunity with someone interested in the space, and I knew they would love it as much as I have.
“It would be a very smooth transition. I have other opportunities I want to purse, and I’m looking forward to moving on. And it had absolutely nothing at all to do with the COVID pandemic. It was just a personal choice and it was perfect timing.
“It’s been sad, but I’m also very excited about the opportunities and what lies ahead for me.”
Stacey Rhodes Boutique first opened on Elliston Place in Nashville in September 2002, and three years later it moved to Rhodes’ hometown of Brentwood with a location in Hill Center. Rhodes’ business eventually outgrew that space, and in 2010 she moved it to her current spot at 144 Franklin Road.
“It was in really bad repair, and there was a sign in the window that said For Lease,” said Rhodes, who graduated from O’More College of Design and has an interior design background. “I said that I could see something really cool happening in this building. The landlord and I had a vision for it, and we made it rise up out of the ashes.”
Through the years, Stacey Rhodes Boutique has built a loyal base of customers from all around Middle Tennessee, those who seek a curated boutique with the newest collections of apparel, footwear, artisan jewelry, handbags, designer sunglasses and more. Those customers have been sending well-wishes aplenty to Rhodes on her decision to close.
“They’ve been sending such kind words,” she said. “It’s been overwhelming, hearing from customers through social media, from phone calls, coming by the store. They’re just like my family.
“There are so many parts I love [about running her boutique], but the No. 1 thing would be my customers — without customers you don’t have a business. They’re the ones who have been so supportive and loyal, and when I can make my customers happy, that makes me happy.
“I’m so thankful for all the relationships I’ve made doing what I’ve been doing. Those friendships will continue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.