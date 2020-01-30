Archaeological surveys of Tennessee’s Rosenwald schools, including the Lee-Buckner school in Spring Hill, will be the first topic of the new Warwick Lecture series that kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Lehew Magid Big House for Historic Preservation in Franklin.
Hosted by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the quarterly lecture series is named after Williamson County historian Rick Warwick. He will be the speaker at the next lecture later this spring, as well as at others, but the one coming up in February will feature Benjamin Nance of the Tennessee Division of Archaeology.
Nance, the state of Tennessee’s archaeologist supervisor, will discuss his work and focus on the Division of Archaeology’s archaeological site survey of Rosenwald schools throughout Tennessee. Researchers were able to locate most of these sites, assess their archaeological integrity and add them to the statewide archaeological database maintained by the Division of Archaeology.
He will cover the testing that was done at the Lee-Buckner school as well as the Christiana school in Rutherford County.
The Lee-Buckner schoolhouse was built on Duplex Road in Spring Hill in 1925 and closed in 1965, following the Civil Rights Movement and the integration of area public schools. According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Rosenwald schools were the result of a 1912 partnership between ex-slave and Tuskegee Institute graduate Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, CEO of Sears, Roebuck and Company.
The Heritage Foundation purchased the endangered Lee-Buckner structure in June 2018, saving it from land that may be developed in Spring Hill. Pending city approvals, the organization plans to move the schoolhouse to the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens campus (former O’More College of Design campus at 423 S. Margin Street) and to restore and rehabilitate the structure back to its former glory. Space for the school has been cleared at Franklin Grove, and fundraising is underway to relocate it.
The schoolhouse will then be open to the public and school groups to experience exhibits about the history of the Lee-Buckner school, the Rosenwald school movement and the education of Southern, rural African-American children during segregation.
Admission to the Warwick Lecture series is free and open to the public, but you must register ahead of timeas seating is limited.
Here is a video produced by the Heritage Foundation that tells a little about the Lee-Buckner school.
