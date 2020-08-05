Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday said the Department of Health is working on a framework to collect data and track cases of COVID-19 in schools across the state after Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey last week said the state would not do so in compliance with personal privacy laws.
Lee was unable to commit to making that data publicly available and said the department was drafting a plan in the next week to determine how best to track and report outbreaks among individual school districts.
This is the third time the state has changed course on reporting pandemic-related data — the other two involving outbreaks in nursing homes and countywide case information — each time citing privacy laws for the reason specific data could not be released.
“We will give you a plan within a week of what information it is we are going to provide with the intent of being more transparent so that communities know what’s happening in their schools,” Lee said in a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.
This story was first reported by our partner publication the Nashville Post.
