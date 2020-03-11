Brentwood’s season ended at 29-3 after a 62-56 loss to Arlington in a Class AAA quarterfinal at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center on Wednesday.
“Yeah, it’s definitely tough because this is my last game. Ever. In high school,” said Lady Bruins forward Delaney Trushel, a South Carolina-Aiken signee. “But, I mean, we had a great season and it was really fun playing with all of these girls and having coach (Myles Thrash).”
Brentwood’s year was highlighted by a 25-game winning streak and a Region 6-AAA title.
“Oh, yeah, a tremendous season,” Thrash said. “I’m so proud of these girls. It’s been magical, it’s been special, but most importantly, man, we had so much fun along this journey and I couldn’t have asked for a better team and better group of girls.”
Osgood said she will miss the team's seniors.
“I just want to say that it’s been amazing having all the seniors,” Osgood said. “I mean, the way Delaney can shoot the ball, anybody wants a teammate like that. And Emily (Trushel), she’s always there picking you up, cheering you on. Amazing teammate.”
Delaney led Brentwood with 19 points, four 3-pointers and seven rebounds. Osgood, the point guard, added 13 points.
But it wasn’t enough as Arlington (30-5) rallied in the second half for the victory that sends the Lady Tigers into a Friday the 13th semifinal against Lebanon (31-6).
Brentwood led 29-24 at halftime, but Arlington outscored the Lady Bruins 17-9 in the third quarter to take a three-point lead.
“Normally, we took pride in taking over games and dominating third quarters,” Thrash said. “I think we got off to a little bit of a slow start. They made plays and they made answers every time we made a run, so hats off to them.”
Hampered by foul trouble, Emily Trushel was held to four points, nine below her average. The South Carolina-Aiken signee picked up her fourth foul just over a minute into the third quarter and spent the rest of the quarter on the bench.
“That was really big,” Thrash said. “We take pride in third quarters and not having one of our best players out there in the third quarter kind of hurt us. We’ve never had foul trouble throughout the year and today was one of those games.”
Arlington outscored Brentwood 17-5 in second-chance points.
“They’re very athletic, they attack the rim a lot,” Thrash said. “We knew we had to get a body on them and I don’t think we did a good job in the second half.”
The Lady Tigers made 17 of 19 foul shots, including all 11 in the fourth quarter.
Guard Christina Taylor led Arlington with 18 points and her backcourt twin, Carmen, added 17, including three 3-pointers.
“(Arlington) is constantly on the attack on both defense and offense,” Osgood said. “It’s just what makes them a really good team. All five are just pressuring the whole time.”
Brentwood, which made 22 turnovers, hadn’t faced a team like Arlington in District 11-AAA.
“It’s definitely hard because no teams in our district really pressure us that often, so everyone has to step up and handle the ball, which is way out of our comfort zone, especially myself,” Lady Bruins guard Kaitlyn Lorenzi said. “And it’s had to stop turning the ball over.”
Brentwood cut the deficit to one twice in the last 3:23, but never led in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bruins’ fifth state tournament and first appearance since 2013 raises expectations for the tradition-rich program.
“With everyone that’s going to be returning, now this is a bar, this is a standard,” Osgood said. “Coming to state was absolutely amazing and at the beginning of the year this was a goal of ours and I don’t think it will be any different next year.”
