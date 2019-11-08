The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lady Lions secured the victory over the University School of Jackson Lady Bruins at Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro on Thursday afternoon 3-0 in the TSSAA D-II A Girls Soccer State Tournament.
The win gives them a chance at a state title repeat.
“These are really hard conditions to play under. We played like this in the state finals last year,” said CPA head coach Tom Gerlach. “We abandoned our game plan of possession and were able to take advantage of the opportunities that we had.”
In the 16th minute, junior Emmaline Bartlett ignited CPA’s offense, giving the Lady Lions a 1-0 lead.
Sophomore phenom Caroline Betts sent a close-range missile past the keeper in the 22nd minute to extend the CPA lead 2-0.
Betts tallied her 51st goal of the season on a rocket past the keeper to secure her second score of the match.
“This group is so amazing,” said Betts. “My goal for the season was to get to 50, which is a big accomplishment that was all set up by my team. I am so happy with the success. I would not want to do it with any other group.”
Neither side broke through to score in the second half due to strong defensive play both ways by CPA junior goalie Mary Carter Logan and USJ freshman goalie Lily Kate Varino. CPA captured the win 3-0.
With this shutout, CPA extended their record of only allowing six goals for the entire season.
“Our goalie, Mary Carter Logan, is really good,” said Coach Gerlach. “It helps to have a great back line. All the girls were able to apply defensive pressure and help us get the victory.”
“We have had injuries, and players have stepped up coming off the bench for us,” said Betts. “We have super talented players who have grit and determination. Everyone is playing for each other and for Jesus.”
CPA will take on rival BGA for the state title at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at Siegel's stadium.
“It will be tough,” said Betts. “This will be our third time playing them this season. BGA is a huge rival, and we will be so pumped to play them.”
