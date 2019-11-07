The Brentwood Lady Bruins exploded in the second half, scoring five goals to seal the victory over the Maryville Lady Rebels 6-0 in the second round of the TSSAA Class AAA Girl Soccer State Tournament at Siegel Soccer Complex Thursday afternoon in Murfreesboro.
“The girls came into the game with the right attitude,” said Brentwood head coach Kersta Mello. “The weather is what it is, and we had to make the most of it. If we had to be like ducks or any other animal that loves the water, then so be it.”
Brentwood got the party started with a goal from 19 yards out by junior Hayley Howard early in the first half.
“I am really confident taking shots outside the 18,” said Howard. “I didn’t really think about the shot. I just stepped up and took it.”
This was the only goal in the first frame, giving the Lady Bruins a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Brentwood sophomore forward Emma Majors started the scoring spree at 26:30 with a cross deflection into the net 2-0.
With 11 minutes left in the second half, senior forward Morgan Greene rebounded the ball from a free kick and sunk it into the net for goal number three. Twenty-one seconds later, sophomore defender Saba Kent stretched the Lady Bruins lead to 4-0, with a shot rifled from 14 yards out.
In the final eight minutes of the game, Brentwood senior defender Elle Scott headed a ball off a corner kick, extending the Lady Bruins lead 5-0.
With less than two minutes remaining, sophomore midfielder Haley Hannah continued the offensive shootout, increasing the final score to 6-0.
“With the field conditions, it could have gone either way,” said Howard. “We just took our chances and were able to execute.”
Brentwood has started out the state tournament holding their opponents to no scores.
“We will take two shutouts in this tournament every day of the week,” said Coach Mello. “The caliber of teams in this tournament is obviously very high. We are very happy to have those two goose eggs on our side.”
Brentwood will face Ravenwood at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the Division 1 AAA crown.
“We hope to play like we have all season,” said Mello. “We were anticipating a good game no matter what. We know Ravenwood; they are a very skilled team.”
