Father Ryan made the TSSAA D-II AA state finals after taking down GPS Thursday at Siegel Soccer Complex.
The team's 3-1 decision came on a rainy afternoon with muddy fields, unfavorable conditions for maximum play.
Hannah Morton, Bradie West and Kelly Tuerff scored the three tallies for the Lady Irish.
The team has a quick turnaround to Friday, with a match against 15-1-1 Briarcrest set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Siegel's stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.