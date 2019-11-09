The Briarcrest Lady Saints won a tight match against the Father Ryan Lady Fighting Irish 1- 0 Saturday morning at Page High School to give the Saints their first title in the TSSAA D-I AA championship game since 2015.
“We are playing against a program that is well coached,” said Briarcrest head coach Alexis Heinz. “We were more consistent on this stage, but I feel we are still very new at this.”
“Their defense came up big when they needed to, so you have to give them credit,” said Father Ryan head coach Robin Dieterich. “Offensively, we did everything we needed to do. We just made one mistake on defense.
In the 27th minute, Briarcrest senior Tara Lea tapped a goal in the back of the net with heavy traffic. This turned out to be the only score of the game.
“Tara is a very gritty player,” said Coach Heinz. “She thrives in situations like this.”
The Lady Irish pounded the net in the second half, but they were unable break through and score.
Briarcrest’s defense held strong to win 1-0.
Father Ryan had eight seniors on their runner up state team, but will look to the future to keep steady progress for their program.
“We have a good junior class coming back, along with a few sophomores,” said Coach Dieterich. “One of the stories of our program is that we keep the level (of play) high. Hopefully, we will be able to rebuild and keep the momentum rolling.”
