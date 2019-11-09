The Ravenwood Lady Raptors defeated district rival Brentwood Lady Bruins 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament championship game at Page High School.
“Brentwood is an incredible opponent,” said Mead. “No one had figured them out, and they had been strong all year. The girls knew what they were up against. We had lost to them (Brentwood) three times, and our girls continued to remain hungry.”
In the 8th minute, Brentwood got on the board first, executing an unassisted scoring strike from senior Olivia Olmstead to collect an early 1-0 lead.
Fourteen minutes into the second half, Ravenwood senior Tori Case blasted one from just outside the box to tie the game at 1.
Ravenwood junior Marcela Forero launched a missile from 45 yards out to give the Lady Raptors the lead with 22 minutes remaining in the game 2-1.
Six minutes later, Brentwood tied the game with an own goal by Ravenwood to knot the match again at 2.
With 12 minutes remaining in the game, senior Courtney Hill delivered a beautiful strike off a corner kick into the lower left side of the net to give Ravenwood a 3-2 lead.
“She did not get a lot of playing time at the beginning of the year, and she continued to fight and work hard,” said Coach Mead. “The minutes she got, she made the most of and was able to score goals. To get the game-winning goal in the state final is a storybook ending for her.”
Ravenwood scored three goals to upset Brentwood 3-2 after the Lady Bruins had only allowed three goals in their entire season.
“When we push hard and come together (as a team), we believe that we can win,” said Hill. “I love this team; I could not have done it without them. It is truly an amazing experience.”
With this win, Ravenwood defeated Brentwood for the first time in four tries this year.
“We worked our butts off the entire season,” said Hill. “It just feels good to show up and win against Brentwood.”
