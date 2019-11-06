The Brentwood Lady Bruins soccer team poured it on in the second half to take their first match of the state tournament over the Siegel Lady Stars 3-0 Wednesday afternoon at the Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.
“Any team coming into the state tournament has a nice bowl of nerves,” said Brentwood head coach Kersta Mello. “We were able to get more settled in the second half.”
“Throughout the season, we have started slow in the beginning, and we would progress as the game went on,” said junior forward Maison Wells. “Getting those opportunities and working as a team, along with seeing spacing on the field helped us capitalize in the second half.”
Both sides had plenty of chances to score in the first half, but no one could solve the great defensive play of Brentwood senior goalie Kate Devine and Siegel senior goalkeeper Madison Hatcher.
With a little over seven minutes played in the second half, Brentwood started the scoring with a tap-in from Wells to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Bruins scored another goal later in the second half on a rocket from junior Haley Howard to add to their lead 2-0.
With four minutes remaining in the game, Wells punched in her second goal to give the Lady Bruins a 3-0 lead.
“Maison played the second half with a lot of grit and determination,” said Coach Mello. “She was able to, with the help of her teammates, create opportunities. We hope that kind of play will continue into tomorrow.”
Brentwood continued to stay strong defensively throughout the remainder of the game, winning the contest 3-0.
The Bruins held Siegel scoreless, which kept alive their record of allowing only three goals on the season.
“We have some great players all over the field, and our defense is no exception to that,” said Mello. “We have Kate Devine and Kate Boring in the back and Meghan Lee in the middle that make up the spine of our team. They do wonderfully back there.”
“We have a good defense. Kate Devine, the Vanderbilt commit, is really good,” said Wells. “We are able to work together well.”
Brentwood will face Maryville in the next round at 1:30 on Thursday afternoon.
“We want to play our style of soccer,” said Mello. “We have a lot of skill across the board, and we hope to continue what we have done all season.”
