The Brentwood boys golf team brought home some new hardware from the D-I AA golf state title.
The Bruins won first place in the team tournament at Sevierville Golf Club's River Course in Sevierville, Tenn.
They finished with 591 total points and +15 over par.
BHS' Bryce Callaway (-1, 143) finished ninth on the tourney, while William Griggs (+4, 148) and Sam Johnson (+4, 148) finished tied for 20th along with Franklin's Harrison Akers (+4, 148) and Nolensville's Luke Beadles (+4, 148).
Grant Clunan (+8, 152) of Brentwood finished tied for 34th, and his teammate Troup Wallace (+12, 156) finished tied for 43rd.
Page's Grant Clark (+14, 158) finished in 49th place. Brentwood's Jacob Purifoy participated but was ineligible for medaling.
BA's Brown wins D-II AA individual title
As the individual participant for Brentwood Academy's golf team, eighth grader Blades Brown topped the field in the D-II AA state competition.
Brown finished -11 under par and with a 133 total score.
Franklin's Dipaolo wins individual state title
As the lone participant from Franklin's girls golf team, Sophia Dipaolo walked away the winner of the tournament.
She finished with a -4 under par and 136 total points to claim the D-I AA state tournament's individual top honor.
Independence's Piper Davis (+17, 157) tied for eighth, while Brentwood's Portia-Brooke Brummett (+24, 164) finished tied for 23rd.
Ravenwood, Lipscomb Academy girls golf teams finish second
The Ravenwood and Lipscomb Academy girls golf teams placed silver in their respective state tournaments.
For RHS, the team (+38, 318) tied second with Cleveland in the D-I AA tournament.
Ravenwood's Hannah Walton (+17, 157) finished tied for eighth in the tourney, while teammates Emily Nelson (+21, 161) finished tied for 17th and Holly Hake (+32, 172) finished in 33rd. Emma Hetrick participated but was ineligible for placing.
Lipscomb Academy (+12, 292) finished second in the D-II AA tourney, with Ava Bankston (+4, 144) placing second overall and Jillian Bowman (+8, 148) placing seventh and Emma Markus (+30, 170) tied for 14th.
Father Ryan's Reagan Robinson (+7, 147) was an individual participant and tied for third.
