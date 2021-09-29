Nearly a year and a half into the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee is reporting 1,220,784 statewide cases of COVID-19, 15,055 deaths and 33,165 hospitalizations.
Statewide numbers are showing 3,422 a statewide daily increase of 3,422 new cases, 103 new deaths and 12 new hospitalizations as well as 7,619 new recoveries.
At the county level, Williamson County has seen 110 new cases, bringing total cases to 38,170 with no new hospitalizations and 258 total death, while 55% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated,
46.2% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated while 52.5% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose.
108,063 Tennesseans have also received the first booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after they became available for vulnerable populations earlier this week.
On Wednesday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey issued a press briefing on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday where she said that vaccinations continue to be the best way to bring an end to the pandemic.
The state has seen a decrease in active COVID-19 cases, something that Piercey said that she is "cautiously optimistic" about. Though, she added that, with the following decrease in cases after the recent surge of the delta variant, the state has also seen a decrease in the number of people getting their first COVID-19 vaccine doses.
“We are starting to see either decreases or leveling off in all areas of the state,” she said.
"We are not going to boost our way out of this pandemic," Piercey said. "The single most effective way for us to end this pandemic is to get the unvaccinated vaccinated. So while we're talking about boosters and everybody wants to make sure that they're as vaccinated as they can be, our primary goal should still be getting those who are unvaccinated their first dose.”
