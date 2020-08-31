Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Revenue announced a digital eligibility tool for small business owners to check to see if their business is eligible for a Tennessee Business Relief Program payment.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an enormous strain on Tennessee’s small businesses, and we’re hopeful these relief payments will help alleviate that burden as businesses get back on their feet,” Lee said in a release. “We’re excited for this tool to help small businesses get the relief they need."
The state says more than 40,000 small business owners across 60 different industries qualify for the Tennessee Business Relief Program and that businesses have until Sept. 25, 2020 to confirm their information with the Department of Revenue in order to receive a relief payment between $2,500 and $30,000 from the state.
“We encourage all eligible business owners to complete this step as soon as possible,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “And if you know a small business owner who could benefit from this program, please help spread awareness.”
The eligibility tool can be found at businessrelief.tn.gov
For questions please call the TN Dept of Revenue at (615)253-0600 or email [email protected]. More details can be found at tn.gov/revenue.
