The state of Tennessee is moving forward with a $189 million overhaul of the Legislative Plaza property downtown.
The State Building Commission approved the funding, including $6 million for a designer and general contractor, at a meeting earlier this month, The Tennessee Journal reported.
The facility was formerly home to offices for the state legislature, which moved to the Cordell Hull Building in 2018.
The Legislative Plaza project will include upgrades to the State War Museum, a new visitor center and repairs to a parking garage and tunnel connecting the facility to the state Capitol.
Nearby, a $106 million renovation of the War Memorial Building is underway, while the state plans to sell Citizens Plaza to Metro Nashville and find a new tenant for the James K. Polk building, home to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.
