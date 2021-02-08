Republican Gov. Bill Lee plans to focus on rural broadband, adoption, loosened gun regulations and education this year, the first-term governor told state lawmakers in his third State of the State address Monday in Nashville. (Read the prepared remarks here.)
More than 10,000 Tennesseans have died from COVID-19 since Lee last gave a State of the State speech, and in Monday’s remarks he praised his administration’s response to the disease, including an aggressive testing push and limited restrictions on businesses and churches. He also thanked health care workers for their “brave service” in responding to the disease’s spread, one of the bigger applause lines of the night.
“Across the world this pandemic has exposed that when the government feels unprepared, it’s a natural temptation to think growing the size of government and reaching for the nearest mandate will save everything. But not in Tennessee,” Lee said. “The worldwide data on government’s success is mixed, but Tennessee’s approach has been consistent: maintain local control whenever possible, rely on people more than the government and keep a primary focus on what we can directly impact.”
Though the State of the State typically signals the start of the legislature’s serious business for the year, lawmakers have already spent two eventful weeks in Nashville — one an early-term rush to approve a Trump-era overhaul of the state’s Medicaid spending before the inauguration of new President Joe Biden, and the other a special session dedicated to literacy and other education initiatives.
The governor said that “partisan attacks” on the block grant program could result in its nullification by the new Biden administration and offered a promise of push back unlike any he evinced during the Trump administration.
“With elections behind us, we will watch with patriotic skepticism to see if politicians in Washington to try to force more government on the states than the Tenth Amendment allows,” he said.
The governor this year will join Republican counterparts in the legislature in pushing for so-called constitutional carry legislation, which would allow Tennessee residents to carry handguns without a permit. And he previewed a series of initiatives, including partnerships with churches and other organizations, that would make the state “a national leader in foster care and adoption.”
One significant promise from the State of the State was Lee’s pledge to use a “significant, one-time investment, combined with significant private investment, [to] get broadband to just about every community in Tennessee.” The broadband spending would total $200 million, he said. That broadband work would benefit students, health care providers and patients and local businesses, he said. Lee’s plan would also add nearly $100 million in grants to expanding or relocating businesses.
Other highlights from Lee’s new proposed budget include:
• more than $900 million for capital improvements and maintenance at state property and college campuses
• $30 million for deferred maintenance at state parks
• $120 million more for teacher raises (lawmakers passed more than $40 million for teacher raises during the special session). Tennessee remains among the bottom 10 states for per-pupil K-12 spending.
State employees are also in line for a raise, to the tune of $75 million, under Lee’s proposal. The $41.8 billion budget presented by Lee marks an increase from the $39.4 billion plan approved in 2020 amid fears the pandemic would level state revenues.
“Our budget situation allows us to stand up here after a very challenging year and recommend a number of bold proposals for your consideration,” Lee said.
Lee also celebrated the promise that “when the dust settles on this year,” combined state rainy day and TennCare reserve funds will total $2 billion — this as Democrats and others in Tennessee are clamoring for the state to spend more on the COVID response and the nonpartisan policy outfit Sycamore Institute estimates that the state could have as much as $3 billion in collections exceeding projections.
"I think it's great we're investing in buildings," Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Raumesh Akbari of Memphis said after the address, "but I want us to invest a little more in people."
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
