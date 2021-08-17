The Tennessee Department of Human Services is offering food assistance to individuals and families who were impacted by last spring’s severe weather disaster which saw widespread flooding impact Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee
According to a TDHS news release, people who lived or worked in the 37027, 37069, 37064, 37046, 37179, 37174, 37062, 37067, 38118 and 37135 zip codes in Williamson county during the March 25 weather event may qualify for the assistance provided through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP.)
That storm caused widespread flooding which damaged homes and businesses, led to multiple water rescues, led to municipalities to declaring states of emergencies and led to the state to offer resources for residents to avoid scams while rebuilding.
The following zip codes also qualify for assistance.
Davidson County: 37211, 37220, 37221, 37216, 37013, 37208, 37217, 37218, 37209, 37214, 37204, 37210, 37138, 37213, 37203, 37205, 37076, 37206, 37215, 37207, 37115 and 37072.
Wilson County: 37122, 37090, 37087 and 37184.
“We were pleased to receive approval recently from the USDA to begin offering D-SNAP benefits to those who are facing economic vulnerability because of last spring’s severe weather,” TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter said in a news release. “This one-time disbursement of food benefits will provide extra support for Tennesseans who are still rebuilding their lives from the disaster.”
D-SNAP benefits are provided to recipients through a preloaded payment card and can be used to purchase food items at grocery stores and other authorized retailers who accept electronic benefit transfer (EBT). Recipients of Tennessee’s regular SNAP program are ineligible to receive D-SNAP.
Qualified recipients must have experienced at least one of the following conditions as a direct result of the March 25, 2021, severe weather event:
Damage to or destruction of the home or self-employment business.
Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster related problems.
Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.
Applicants must meet income limits determined under USDA Option 1. The amount of benefits received will be based on the size of the household according to the following chart:
Household Size Income Limit Allotment
1 $1,817 $204
2 $2,190 $374
3 $2,563 $535
4 $2,951 $680
5 $3,355 $807
6 $3,759 $969
7 $4,133 $1,071
8 $4,506 $1,224
Each additional +$374 +$153
Qualified individuals can apply through 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 20, on the D-SNAP application page, and customers in need of technical assistance can call the D-SNAP hotline number at 1-888-615-8180.
Applicants can also schedule a face-to-face appointment by contacting their local TDHS office in Davidson, Williamson or Wilson counties.
