The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has partnered with the online education company Coursera to provide unemployed Tennesseans access to 4,000 free online courses to help residents learn new job-related skills.
Through the partnership, Tennesseans can earn professional certificates from companies like Google, with courses that are designed to prepare people with no degree or technology background for entry-level careers in fields such as IT support, project management, UX design, data analytics and social media marketing.
“This type of training and education helps develop a stronger workforce development pipeline across the state,” TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord said in a news release. “Coursera provides courses for Tennesseans to learn new, marketable skills so they can advance their careers or start down the path to a new career.”
Tennessee will offer free access to learning on Coursera classes through Dec. 31, 2021, with most classes offering flexible start times and deadlines.
“Google wants to ensure all Tennesseans have access to the job training needed to unlock their full economic potential,” Grow with Google Vice President Lisa Gevelber said. “Through our partnership with Coursera and the state of Tennessee, we’re thrilled the local workforce can access the Google Career Certificates to help make them job-ready for high-paying, high-growth jobs.”
To register, Tennesseans need to create an account with Jobs4TN.gov. Once they have an account, they can then send an email with their name and phone number to [email protected] to start the enrollment process.
“Our work with the state of Tennessee has already helped thousands of hard-working citizens prepare for high-demand local jobs, including roles in IT support and contact tracing,” Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said. “As the state prepares for the post-COVID economy, we’re excited to expand our partnership and provide Tennesseans with a wider selection of skills-based learning and job-relevant credentials to rebuild a thriving workforce.”
More information about the partnership can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.