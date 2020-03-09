Brentwood’s road to the state title will go through Arlington.
Less than 24 hours after their thrilling 44-38 win over Beech on Saturday night, the Lady Bruins pulled Region 7-AAA champion Arlington Bears (30-5) for the quarterfinal round of the Class AAA Girls Basketball Championship.
Brentwood and Arlington will play Wednesday at 2:45pm ET, the last game of the day scheduled for the Class AAA tournament which will take place at the Murphy Center—also known as “The Glass House”— on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
“It’s such a great feeling,” Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash told Home Page. “I’ve been there as a player, but my first time as a coach.”
Thrash took over the girls basketball program at Brentwood ahead of the 2017-18 season, having been along for the duration of time spent together by the Lady Bruins’ “Big 3”—junior playmaker Amelia Osgood and senior twins Emily and Delaney Trushel, both of whom are committed to University of South Carolina-Aiken in the fall.
Advancing the program to its first state championship since 2013 required a full team effort, however, throughout the season and never more so than in Saturday’s sectional win over the Beech Lady Buccaneers.
Osgood was held to seven points and was forced to spend the final 1:06 on the bench after fouling out, while Delaney Trushel contributed in other ways after being held scoreless. Emily Trushel managed 13 points on the night before fouling out with 2.7 seconds go, at which point victory was secured thanks to huge contributions from role players Chloe Wampler, Sophie Roston, Kaitlyn Lorenzi and Kate Workman.
Wampler scored a team-high 15 points, reportedly taking 1,000 shots Saturday morning well ahead of game time, which the junior guard insisted was the level of dedication required to reach this point.
“I woke up (Saturday) morning and was like ‘I got to go shoot today.’ I knew I was ready,” stated Wampler. “I just really wanted to go to state. This is something we’ve been talking about with coach for the last three years. Every day at practice, it was like ‘Let’s get to the Glass House.’ It’s been our goal for three years now.”
Brentwood’s dreams of reaching this point fell two games short one season ago. The Lady Bruins scored a major upset in knocking off regular season champion Page in the District 11-AAA semifinals, ultimately drawing a number-two seed in the Region 6-AAA tournament. Their dreams were dashed, however, after falling short versus crosstown rival Ravenwood in the regional semifinals.
This season saw Brentwood sweep the district in the regular season, only to suffer a shocking loss to the Page Lady Patriots in the District 11-AAA championship. The loss was the first for the Lady Bruins since their season opener, snapping a 25-game win streak.
They’ve since won four straight, including a revenge-fueled win over Page to take the Region 6-AAA championship and then move past Beech to travel to Murfreesboro for the first time since 2013.
“Best feeling. I’m so excited to be going to state,” notes Osgood, who was named Region 6-AAA tournament MVP. “This is what we’ve been working on forever. To finally accomplish this, man, it’s the best feeling in the world. Playing in atmospheres like that in order to prepare for where we’re going next, it’s something you can only dream of but, man we’re finally going and it feels so good.”
For the Trushel twins, the memorable run comes with winning their final ever home game as Brentwood hosted Saturday’s Class AAA sectional.
“It feels awesome, I’ve been waiting my whole four years of high school for this,” stated Delaney Trushel, who scored 20 or more points in every game of the Region 6-AAA tournament. “I just love this team and so special that it happens with this team. [Winning at home] was the perfect ending to this season to go to state.
Added Emily Trushel: “It’s a great feeling. My senior year, I couldn’t ask for a better season and better teammates to do this with. We reached part of our goal to reach the state tournament. The other part of our goal is to win the championship. We’re so, so close. We have to keep pushing, the next team is not going to be easy, so we have to be prepared.”
Arlington (30-5) serves as one of four teams to have reached this stage one year ago. The Lady Tigers lost to Riverdale in the quarterfinal round, a similar fate suffered by the Lebanon Devilettes and Science Hill Lady Hilltoppers. The last of the four is the Bradley Central Lady Bears, who claimed the 2018-19 Class AAA championship after losing in the semifinal round one season prior.
Like the Lady Bears, Arlington has also reached this stage for the third straight season. The Lady Tigers’ 2017-18 season also ended in the quarterfinal round, though this year’s squad comes armed with a 13-game win streak, including top honors in the Region 7-AAA tournament and a 62-53 win in Saturday’s sectional over the Houston Mustangs.
The winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal will advance to the semifinals. Awaiting them will be whomever prevails between defending champion Bradley Central (29-3) and repeat Region 5-AAA champion Lebanon (30-6) in a rematch to last year’s Class AAA quarterfinal. Lebanon ousted the Page Lady Patriots in Saturday’s sectional game to advance to state for the second straight season.
Girls Basketball Class AAA Tournament
Wednesday, March 11 (Quarterfinals)
Game 1 (10:00am) – Science Hill (28-7) vs. Stone Memorial (29-4)
Game 2 (11:30am) – Maryville (30-4) vs. Whitehaven (26-3)
Game 3 (1:15pm) – Bradley Central (29-3) vs. Lebanon (30-6)
Game 4 (2:45pm) – Brentwood (29-2) vs. Arlington (30-5)
Friday, March 13 (Semifinals)
Game 5 (10:00am) – Game 1 vs. Game 2 winners
Game 6 (11:30am) – Game 3 vs. Game 4 winners
Saturday, March 14 (Final)
Game 7 (1:00pm) – Game 5 vs. Game 6 winners for the Class AAA state championship
