State representative Brandon Ogles announced Wednesday that he won't be running for reelection for District 61.
Elected in 2018 to represent northwestern Williamson County, Ogles has served in his seat for two terms having been reelected in 2020.
"I am very thankful for the opportunity to work in the Tennessee House of Representatives these last four years," Ogles said in a statement.
"My constituents and colleagues have been so, so good to me. I have recently been presented an opportunity to advocate for victims of violent crimes, in the even broader fight nationwide.
"I will be leaving the 99 members of the House in November. Thank you for investing in a local outsider. I am so thankful for the opportunity to represent Williamson County."
Ogles founded Branch Building Group with his brother in 2006, which has built a handful of restaurants in the county.
As of March 9, Brentwood lawyers Gino Bulso and Kurt O. Kosack have pulled petitions to run for Ogles' seat, per the Williamson County Electoral Commission.
