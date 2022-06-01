State Rep. Sam Whitson has successfully secured $50,000 in state funding for operating and programming needs for the inclusive preschool and therapeutic clinic, High Hopes, per a release.
High Hopes Development Center says its mission is to equip children with special needs and their families with the resources needed to jump-start their education. High Hopes says it has successfully created an environment where children with special needs are able to play and grow while receiving an inclusive education with children who do not have to same disabilities.
“High Hopes is an outstanding, inclusive organization that I am proud to support,” Whitson said. “Children with special needs deserve the same learning experience as everyone else, and this funding will allow High Hopes to soar to even greater heights. I am appreciative of my colleagues in the House and Senate for approving this funding and supporting High Hopes.”
The appropriated funds are part of a $52.8 billion balanced budget passed in April by the 112th General Assembly that Whitson's office says "cuts taxes and provides significant investments in health care, education and economic development."
