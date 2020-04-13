“Catastrophic community-wide public health emergencies can raise ethical challenges for health care professionals and institutions at every level when the available resources cannot meet the need. In these contexts, the primary duty is to protect the health and welfare of the community, not simply that of the individual,” the report by the Altered Standards of Care Workgroup prefaces, underlining a shift from customary individualized patient care to an algorithm on how to keep the most people alive amid a dearth of resources.
The report, titled Guidance for the Ethical Allocation of Scarce Resources during a Community-Wide Public Health Emergency as Declared by the Governor of Tennessee, was published in 2016 as a joint effort between the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Hospital Association and other industry stakeholders in a workgroup created in 2010 after the H1N1 pandemic.
The task force was formed to create guidance for community leaders and health care professionals to aid decision-making during public health emergencies. Its report serves solely as an “ethical guide” for individual hospitals to build their strategies during catastrophic health events.
“The influenza pandemic caused by the 2009 H1N1 virus underscores the critical need to prepare for a public health emergency of significant size and scope that could overwhelm the healthcare system,” the report says. “While the 2009 H1N1 pandemic was not a severe pandemic in terms of numbers of individuals critically ill, the state’s health care resources were severely strained for several weeks. This highlights the relative fragility of the current health care system, given that many of Tennessee’s hospitals currently operate at near capacity in ‘normal’ times.”
The report was published on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website but has recently been removed. A spokesperson for Gov. Bill Lee, Gillum Ferguson, said the deletion was to “clear up confusion” surrounding its guidance’s application to the current pandemic because it was created under former Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration and isn’t being used as a resource by Lee and his team as part of their COVID-19 response.
"It does not carry the force of law because, again, these are just recommendations because it is up to each individual health care provider to develop their own individual plan. They can use these recommendations or not, it's really up to them," Ferguson told the Post.
The guidance identifies three varying degrees of emergency in prioritizing treatment when there is an influx of patients and deaths: conventional, contingency and crisis. According to the report and data given by area hospitals, hospitals are currently operating in the conventional level — the most moderate of the triages — which includes canceling elective surgeries, preserving oxygen capacity, limiting visitations, expanding hospital bed volume and converting bed space for COVID-19 wards.
Crisis level, or the worst-case scenario, is reached when hospitals have already expanded capacity — by converting all their bed capacity, installing pop-up facilities and growing nurse-to-patient ratios — but there’s still not enough to meet patient need while nearly 30 to 40 percent of hospital staff have been infected. The report explicitly identifies ventilators as a critical necessity that would be among the first resources to run out during the height of a pandemic.
“Given our charge to do the best for the most — saving as many lives as possible with a marked scarcity of resources — there are certain medical conditions or situations where maximally aggressive care will not be able to be provided to every individual,” the guidance says.
People who fall under this category, and to whom hospitals are advised not to allocate the most comprehensive care in comparison to other patients, have the following condition(s):
• Severe and irreversible chronic neurological disease with persistent coma or vegetative state
• Acute severe neurologic event with minimal chance of functional neurological recovery, including traumatic brain injuries, severe hemorrhagic stroke and others
• Severe acute trauma
• Severe burns with less than a 50 percent chance of survival
• Cardiac arrest with not responsive to ACLS intervention at 20 minutes
• Known, severe and end-stage dementia
• Advanced untreatable neuromuscular disease requiring ventilator support including, ALS, end-stage MS and spinal muscular atrophy
• Incurable metastatic malignant disease (cancer)
• End-Stage organ failure meeting the following criteria:
- Lung: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis and primary pulmonary hypertension
- Liver: Depends on a particular score determined by the physicians
- Renal: Irreversible, dialysis-dependent
• Known chromosomal disease, uniformly fatal in the first two years of life
In general, the guidance says health care workers must prioritize resources to those who need it most but who also have the highest likelihood of survival.
“This priority is given over those who would likely die even with treatment and those who would likely survive without treatment,” the report reads. “It utilizes a list of specific diseases and conditions that would exclude patients from admission to a hospital based on the reduced survivability of their disease or condition as well as the disproportionate amount of health care services and resources necessary to care for them."
Children under the age of 14 are exempt from the guidance and overall are prioritized during public health crises. The report tells hospital leaders to transfer older children into adult wards if their children’s facility runs out of space. The task force's guidance does, however, include patients within the home health care system, long-term facilities or other institutions. In those cases, health care providers are advised to provide comfort care.
The guidance was modeled after reports created in other states, including Utah and Minnesota, but was amended to align with what the working group thought was most reflective of Tennessee's needs. The report says other states included pregnancy, asthma and congenital heart disease as criteria to be exempt from hospital care during a time there aren’t enough beds to meet demand.
The largest health care system in the country, Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, is using the 2016 report's guidance in conjunction with other states’ reports — the company runs hospitals in 20 states — to prepare for surge capacity, according to a spokesperson. The company’s former preparedness director, Scott Cormier, who now works as the vice president of emergency management at an Ascension affiliate in Indianapolis, sat on the workgroup and helped author the report.
Other members at the time of publishing included Martha Buchanan of the Tennessee Department of Health, Mike Dietrich of the Tennessee Hospital Association, Deborah Goldsmith of Maury Regional Health System, Becket Gremmels of Ascension, Elizabeth Heitman of Vanderbilt, Pamela Hoffner of Vanderbilt, Joe Holley of the Tennessee Department of Health, Andrew Stephen May of the Tennessee Department of Health, Julia Morris of Vanderbilt and Kate Payne of Vanderbilt and Winston Shields of Memorial Healthcare System.
Multiple members of the workgroup declined to answer questions about the guidance. The Tennessee Hospital Association did not respond to various requests for comment.
In a statement to the Post on the guidance, the Tennessee Department of Health said, “We trust health care institutions and providers to use their best judgment and applicable medical standards to address resource challenges and patient care decisions.”
The National Kidney Foundation has already spoken out against the guidance's exclusion of patients on dialysis, citing they "cannot support a policy that would arbitrarily deny someone treatment due to their pre-existing health condition or disability."
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
