Three Williamson County veterinarians were among recipients of the annual Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) Awards presented during the Music City Veterinary Conference on Feb. 19.
Award winners are nominated and chosen by their peers.
Dr. Donald Headrick, founder of Williamson County Animal Hospital in Franklin, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Headrick retired last year after 45 years.
Dr. Margaret (“Midge”) Phillips was presented the Distinguished Service Award. She owned and practiced at Clovercroft Veterinary Hospital, prior to her retirement.
Phillips is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology. She served as the treasurer of TVMA for the past seven years, and as a trustee of the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Foundation.
Dr. Shaun Reynolds, Williamson County Animal Hospital in Franklin, was recognized as Outstanding Practitioner of the Year. Reynolds graduated from the University of Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine and joined Williamson County Animal Hospital in 1994.
Click here for more information on the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.
