With Tennessee’s official count of COVID-19 cases nearing 3,000 on Thursday, government officials and medical professionals are preparing for the pandemic’s surge in the state, expected for now in the third week of April.
The state has enlisted the Army Corps of Engineers to transform Nashville’s Music City Center — empty due to the widespread cancellation of mass events like the conferences that frequent the downtown building — into an auxiliary hospital with room for 1,600 COVID-19 patients, should the need arise. The Gateway Shopping Center in Memphis, the Chattanooga Convention Center and the Knoxville Expo Center are also being converted.
Music City Center will only host COVID-19-positive patients that do not require critical care. The facility still requires significant alterations before it can be used as a hospital, Gov. Bill Lee said. The building needs piping for oxygen, partitions, furniture, supplies and health care workers to staff it.
The governor urged health care workers furloughed around the state and beyond to contact the Tennessee Department of Health, which is seeking to preemptively fill staffing needs anticipated in the coming weeks.
While the effort is state-led, Metro Health Board Chair Alex Jahangir said Thursday that he and Mayor John Cooper have been involved in the planning efforts. Jahangir also urged out-of-work health care professionals to sign up in case of future need.
One projection cited by the governor predicts a hospital-bed shortage of more than 7,000 in Tennessee by April 19. On April 20, the model predicts, Tennessee will reach a peak of 165 deaths per day. That projection does not factor in Lee’s latest enhanced stay-at-home order.
On Thursday, Lee issued an order “requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities,” something health care professionals — including former Sen. Bill Frist, a doctor and one of the state’s most prominent Republicans — have been urging the governor to do.
For weeks, he has relied on “encouragement” of Tennesseans, but on Thursday he cited traffic and cell phone data that showed residents moving around more this week.
“We’ve seen some troubling data points that tell us that some in our state may not be staying in place,” Lee said. “It’s dangerous, it’s unacceptable, and it’s a threat to lives in our community.”
Lee’s latest order is in effect through April 14.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.