After taking several U-turns along the way, the state Department of Education is now ready to share school- and district-level COVID-19 data.
After initially balking at sharing the information as schools across the state returned to in-person instruction, Gov. Bill Lee and state officials said they would seek permission from the federal government to do so.
Schools with fewer than 50 students, as well as those reporting fewer than five cases among students and staff, will not be expected to provide data to the state, according to a release.
“Parents and community members are working to make informed decisions, and we have determined the best path that balances informed decision making with our obligation to student privacy,” Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in the release. “We believe this resource will not only help parents but will inform how COVID-19 is affecting student attendance, chronic absenteeism and overall student attainment."
A dashboard set to launch in the coming days will include maps and information about which schools are conducting classes in person, virtually or via hybrid models.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.