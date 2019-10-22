Brentwood High School is inching closer to its seventh-straight volleyball state title.
The team dispatched Collierville 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-22) Tuesday afternoon at MTSU to advance to Wednesday's semifinals game.
They play Dobyns-Bennett at MTSU (Court 2) at 1:00 p.m. to determine who advances immediately to the finals game.
Dobyns-Bennett topped Ravenwood in the first round Tuesday.
If they win, it's a Thursday at 3:00 p.m. state finals attempt.
A loss would send them to the 4:30 p.m. game Wednesday at MTSU (Court 2) for another shot at the state game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.