The Brentwood High School volleyball team won its first game in the Class AAA Girls' Volleyball State Tournament in its quest for a seventh-straight title.
The team was victorious in a 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-21) match against Daniel Boone.
They advance to the 5:00 p.m. contest Tuesday against the winner of Collierville and Cleveland, which is still in progress.
The winner of that contest would advance to a Wednesday game at 1:00 p.m. at MTSU (Court 2) in the winners bracket's semifinals.
The loser of Tuesday night's game would play the next day at MTSU (Court 2) at 10:00 a.m. against the winner of the Ravenwood and Cookeville contest.
Collierville led Cleveland 2-1 at the time of publication and was ahead in the fourth set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.