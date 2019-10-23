Brentwood Lady Bruins volleyball won in five sets against the Dobyns-Bennett Lady Indians for a chance at seven straight titles on Thursday afternoon at MTSU (22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12).
“This group is a really special group,” said Brentwood head coach Barbara Campbell.
“I know how hard they have worked and what this opportunity means to them. All along the goal has been the seven-peat championship, and we all have worked hard to be prepared to get in this position.”
“It means the world to have an opportunity (for the seven-peat)," said Brentwood outside hitter Shaye Eggleston. “I have been looking forward to this moment since middle school, hoping to four-peat my entire high school career.”
Her sister, Logan, won three-straight titles with Brentwood before graduating early for a college career at Texas.
In the first set, Brentwood loses the match 22-25 as Dobyns-Bennett had timely kills and digs to win the opening set.
Brentwood rallied back in the second set with timely kills and aces 25-17 to tie the game at 1.
Dobyns-Bennett rallied back in the third set to take the third frame 25-19 to take the lead 2-1.
Brentwood charged back in the fourth set with strong kills and aces to win the frame 25-20.
Brentwood carried their momentum from the last set to capture the fifth set 15-12 for a 3-2 match victory.
Eggleston in the past two matches has a combined 17 kills and no errors to ignite a spark into the Brentwood offensive attack.
“I owe a lot to Piper,” said Eggleston. “She always believes in me. There was a moment in this game in the fourth set where it was do or die. That was when I was able to click and step it up for the team.”
Brentwood will advance to the Class AAA Girls' Volleyball State Championship match at 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at MTSU.
“I am proud of the way our team regrouped and were determined to get it done,” said Coach Campbell. “It took all of us as a team to get where we wanted to go.”
