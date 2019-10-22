The Ravenwood Lady Raptors will, for now, advance to the losing bracket of the Class AAA State Girls' Volleyball Tournament after falling 3-1 to Dobyns-Bennett Tuesday.
Ravenwood earned an opening 25-20 victory but lost the next consecutive three, 22-25, 23-25, 17-25.
The team will play again Tuesday night at MTSU (Court 2) at 6:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
They'll face the loser of Houston and Cookeville, who started their game at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.
If Ravenwood wins that game, they'd play again Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at MTSU (Court 2).
They'll have to win three games Wednesday in their part of the bracket to reach the state finals.
