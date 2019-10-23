The Ravenwood Lady Raptors fell in five sets to the Houston Lady Mustangs (25-22, 18-25, 15-25, 25-19, 11-15) Tuesday to end their Class AAA Girls' Volleyball State Tournament run.
They'd made it a game short of the finals. Houston advanced to face Brentwood in the final game.
“I am proud of this team they fought hard,” said Ravenwood head coach Abbey West.
In the first set, Ravenwood was able to take an early lead winning the frame 25-22. The Lady Raptors were able to finish with timely kills and aces to accomplish the opening frame victory.
The Lady Mustangs battled back in the second set to take the frame 25-18 to tie the match at one.
Ravenwood dug them self a hole in the third set as Houston carried the momentum from the second set to a 25-15 victory to give the Lady Mustangs a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Raptors came back firing in the fourth set continuing their success with kills and aces to tie the match at two.
In the final set, the Lady Raptors tried to muster a comeback, but fell just short with a 15-11 loss as the Lady Mustangs won the match 3-2.
The journey for Ravenwood started with a come from behind victory over Station Camp 2-0 in the substate match then the Lady Raptors defeated the Collierville Lady Dragons in four sets at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“The Station Camp match proved to the girls that they can never count themselves out,” said Coach West. “They were then able to figure out that they can do a lot more than they gave themselves credit for.”
The Lady Raptors with this loss have a heartbreaking end to their season and are eliminated from the state tournament.
“I am going to remember just how close this team became and how much they loved each other,” said West. “I never seen a team fight the way this one fought and I have never seen a team play for one another the way this team has.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.