The Ravenwood Lady Raptors volleyball team had quite a roller coaster of a night to keep going in the Class AAA Girls' Volleyball State Tournament.
The team won 3-2 over Cookeville in five sets Tuesday, with each team alternating who took which one (27-25, 18-25, 25-16, 19-25, 20-18).
Ravenwood has a quick turnaround, with a 10:00 a.m. match with Collierville set at MTSU (Court 2) Wednesday.
A loss there would end the season, but a win puts them in a 2:30 p.m. game at the same location. They'd face the winner of Houston and Cleveland/Daniel Boone.
That game would also be an elimination format, with the winner there going to the other state semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It'd be a three-game day if the Lady Raptors make it there.
