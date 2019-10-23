The Ravenwood Lady Raptors continue on in the Class AAA State Girls' Volleyball Tournament.
The team started off Wednesday right with a 3-1 win over Collierville (25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15) to make it to the next round of the elimination bracket.
The team will play again against Houston Wednesday afternoon (game delayed from its 2:30 p.m. start) to see if it can advance to the final four Wednesday evening.
