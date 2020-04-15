On Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee announced that free tests for the disease would be available for all Tennesseans, regardless of whether they have symptoms associated with COVID-19. The testing will be conducted on weekends at drive-through sites around the state by Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee Department of Health personnel.
“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”
The program begins this weekend at 15 sites and is scheduled to continue the following two weekends. State officials estimated that test results would be available within 72 hours. The list of testing sites for the first weekend does not include Davidson County, though local health officials have been conducting drive-through tests during the week at three sites in Nashville.
Though state officials have previously encouraged people who aren’t experiencing one of a handful of known coronavirus symptoms, Piercey now says that “we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well” to seek out a test.
“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” Lee said in a release. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
