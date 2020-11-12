Bucking recent trend, the TSSAA's state wrestling championships will not take place at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center this year.
At Thursday's Board of Control meeting, the TSSAA shared that the longtime tournament site in Franklin would not be available next February due to the Ag Expo being used for COVID-19 testing.
However, the TSSAA said it is looking at alternative sites and still intends to hold the tournaments despite the change.
"The state office has been informed that the 2021 TSSAA State Wrestling Championships cannot be held at the Williamson County Ag-Expo Center, as it is currently serving as the primary COVID-19 testing center for Williamson County," the meeting's notes read.
"The Board heard numerous options the staff is exploring regarding locations and format of the upcoming State Wrestling Tournament. The Board voted to allow the state office to have the flexibility to make appropriate adjustments in all sports in regards to sites, format, etc. . .in the efforts made to continue to hold state championship events due to COVID-19."
