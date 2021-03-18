SPONSORED BY ELEMENTS MASSAGE
With March Madness on the horizon, many fans may also be looking for a little peace. Whether you’re tuning in every now and again or rooting for your team every minute, it’s important to make sure your active life stays up to par with the basketball stars. You can begin that journey with these special Massage Madness offers from Elements Massage.
- $86 for a 1-hour massage session (Regularly $99)
- $237 for three 1-hour massage sessions (Regularly $297)
Elements Massage is pleased to provide you with the rejuvenating benefits of massage therapy and the chance to discover the positive effect it can have on your body and well-being. You can enjoy relief from back and neck pain, reduced stress, increased circulation, improved range of motion, and more!
The offer expires 180 days from purchase. For more information on the offer for the Brentwood studio, click here. For the Franklin studio offer details, click here.
The Elements Massage Franklin studio is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Brentwood studio is located at 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 113 Brentwood, TN 37027. You can contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806. All Elements Massage studios are independently owned and operated.
