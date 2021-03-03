SteamBoys has opened their newest location between Nolensville and Brentwood, bringing their fast-casual, traditional comfort Chinese food to Williamson County.
As reported in the Nashville Scene, SteamBoys’ owners found their collective calling after forming friendships growing up together and bonding over mutual interests and now this opening is a sort of homecoming (and a delicious one at that).
Co-owner Hans Alcindor said that, since opening, business has been “tremendous,” adding that the community-driven, word-of-mouth energy is one of the reasons that the five friends and co-owners, three of whom were raised in the Brentwood-Nolensville area, chose the Burkitt Commons shopping center as their newest location.
“We thought, why not bring it to our community, the places where we grew up and they have ties and where they have people that helped to build who they are and gave them their values to even start this," Alcindor said. “I think it was a no-brainer that the community that fostered our growth would be who we brought our food to next."
SteamBoys’ first restaurant opened in February 2019 quickly followed by a second location in Hermitage a month later. They also are planning a fourth location later this year in Nashville.
Alcindor said that one of their successful traits is their unique-yet-simple menu that stands out in a growing and increasingly diverse restaurant market in Middle Tennessee.
So if you're craving beef shank noodle soup, seared bao, a variety of hand-made dumplings or boba tea, SteamBoys has it all.
SteamBoys is located at 3 Burkitt Commons Avenue, Suite 300, and is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. More information about SteamBoys can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.