Brentwood-based Steelhead Building Group has announced the addition of Joel Goehner as director of operations.
Goehner has 33 years of experience in commercial construction, including preconstruction services, project management and overall construction development from concept through completion. He has completed more than 50 projects throughout the Southeast, with those developments offering a collective value of approximately $300 million.
Goehner arrives from LandmarkCMS LLC, for which he served as president and sole proprietor for over 10 years. Previously, he served as a senior project manager — promoted from project manager in 2006 — at American Constructors. Prior to that, he worked with McDevitt Street Bovis in Orlando and in Nashville, first in operations, then as an estimator.
While studying for his bachelor’s degree in construction engineering at Iowa State University, Goehner worked as a construction inspector for the Iowa Department of Transportation.
“Joel’s multifaceted knowledge and leadership qualities were immediately apparent,” Steelhead Principal James Pollard said in a release. “His attention to detail, work ethic, unwavering professionalism and overall kindness have shone through in every project, and we are thrilled to have him on our team.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
