Brentwood-based general contractor Steelhead Building Group has announced that William Howell has joined the company as pre-construction manager.
According to a release, Howell brings 36 years of experience in the construction industry. He spent the first 11 years of his career in the casework/millwork industry and worked on projects throughout the Southeast. He then moved into a project manager position with American Constructors Inc. and spent 19 years honing his estimating and project management skills. After leaving ACI as a senior project manager, he became director of pre-construction for Parkes Construction.
In his new role, Howell will be responsible for all aspects of the pre-construction phase.
Howell received his Bachelor of Science degree in public management/construction technology from Austin Peay State University and his MBA from Bethel University. He is a member of the American Society of Professional Estimators, Fifty Forward Facility Advisory Board and Austin Peay College of Engineering Technology Advisory Board.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have William join our team,” James Pollard, Steelhead's principal, said in the release. “His deep knowledge of construction and extensive experience with the design process gives our clients peace of mind from the outset of their projects.”
Steelhead specializes in commercial construction in the health care, retail, office, mixed-use, industrial and institutional industries.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
