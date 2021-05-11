Alderman Dana McLendon announced at Tuesday’s Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session that he would like to withdraw an ordinance he had previously requested that would restrict street vendors, performers or musicians from engaging in activities within 50 feet of an approved café in downtown Franklin.
McLendon, Ward 2, who had asked city of Franklin staff to draft the ordinance in response to a situation involving a couple of vendors for The Contributor street newspaper and the Franklin Bakehouse at the intersection of First Avenue and East Main Street, said Tuesday he didn’t think the ordinance would be needed.
“It appears to me The Contributor has acted responsibly, and currently we don’t have a problem that this ordinance would actually solve,” McLendon said. “I’m not one to go regulating things just for the sake of doing it.
“So I would prefer to withdraw this ordinance, but keep it handy in the event we have a similar problem that starts to happen again. I’m reasonably confident we’re not going to have that problem.”
The Contributor is a weekly paper sold by vendors who are either experiencing homelessness or have previously experienced it. Brian Wolz had for years sold at the corner of First Avenue and East Main Street, and there had been no issue until the Bakehouse opened at that location and its outdoor seating became busy with the arrival of warm weather.
Bill Muir, owner of the Bakehouse, expressed concerns about Wolz and another vendor who were distracting some of his customers. He had contacted McLendon to seek a solution, but in the meantime had worked out matters with The Contributor’s executive director, Cathy Jennings, and its director of vendor operations, Tom Wills. Wolz has moved to a location at the intersection of Third Avenue and South Margin Street.
“We’re very appreciative of our relationship with The Contributor, and we were able to resolve everything amicably,” said Muir, one of the speakers at the work session. “I think we’ve come to a good resolution for both sides and very much look forward to a continued relationship with The Contributor.
Jennings also spoke Tuesday, reminding those in attendance or tuning in remotely how important the newspaper is for its vendors' livelihoods.
“It provides a beautiful way for people to re-engage with the community,” she said. “They come to us often homeless, many times brokern, with trauma and lives you can’t imagine. They have a chance to earn a few bucks and then suddenly they have a community, and suddenly they’re enrolling in housing and getting health insurance, and before you know it, lives change.”
Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue gets approval
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, Aldermen voted 6-1 to approve a proposal from Franklin Mayor Ken Moore to rename a downtown street after Martin Luther King Jr. and a connecting roadway after ANC Williams, a lifelong Williamson County resident who was born into slavery in 1844 in Spring Hill.
It was noted in Moore’s presentation at a previous work session that there are approximately 900 streets in cities across the country named in honor of King.
“Franklin can join these cities in providing a fitting recognition to Dr. King and his work to fight discrimination and promote equality in our nation,” the mayor said in his proposal.
Third Avenue Extension would be renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the connecting section of roadway to The Hill property would be ANC Williams Way.
The lone vote against the proposal came from Vice Mayor Bev Burger, Ward 1. She said many of her constituents wanted both streets name after local people.
“I’ve heard from a lot of constituents who really want us to focus on local people first for local streets,” she said. “If it was a boulevard or a larger thoroughfare or four-lane road or something of that nature, they would be more inclined to [agree with naming it after King], but since it’s a small city road, they would like for us to stick with local people.
Both the work session and the voting meeting can be view on the city’s Facebook page or through its website.
