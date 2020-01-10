Storms churning out west are expected to reach Williamson County and most of the rest of the Midstate by Saturday, bringing strong storms and wind gusts up to 50 mph throughout the day.
A wind advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee from midnight Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We could see a shower or two during the day today, but they will be pretty isolated,” Matt Reagan, a meteorologist with the Nashville office of the National Weather Service, said Friday morning. “The main threat will be tomorrow. A line of storms will get their act together this afternoon out in Texas and Oklahoma and work eastward. As far as timing in the Franklin area, it looks like around lunchtime tomorrow.”
The forecast calls for a 60% of precipitation overnight Friday, with that increasing to 100% Saturday and the possibility of between 1 and 2 inches of rain possible. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.
“Ahead of the storms, it’s going to be quite windy, even windier than it was yesterday and today,” Reagan said. “We could see gusts of up to 45 to 50 mph. As far as storms, we can’t rule out some strong winds with that line and possibly an isolated tornado. But we’ll keep an eye on that as that line gets organized back to the west and moves our way.”
Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach 73 degrees, which would break the record of 72 set previously in Nashville for Jan. 11.
Sunday should be drier, with temperatures in the mid-50s, and those temps should hit the upper 50s Monday and in the mid-60s Tuesday. Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday, before weather is expected to be more seasonal by Thursday.
“This mild and wet pattern continues most of next week,” Reagan said.
