Asta Sorensen
Senior
Asta Sorensen, daughter of Rachelle and Todd Sorensen, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout all four years of high school and is on the Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List.
One of her biggest passions in life is helping others. “I believe God has called me to help others in the best way I can because humans are not meant to be able to bear the weight of everything on their own,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her mother, Rachelle. She said she looks up to her for her perseverance and her love for others and God.
When asked to name her favorite class at BA, her answer came quick. “Mr. Lehman’s English class is my favorite,” she said, “because he is willing to work with students while also pushing us to become better English students.”
Sorensen describes herself as focused. When she’s not in class, she spends her free time competing as an All-Star and competition cheerleader.
After graduating from BA, she is committed to Liberty University where she will continue her cheerleading career and pursue a degree in nursing.
