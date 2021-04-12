Sarah Cazayoux
Senior
Sarah Cazayoux, daughter of Joseph and Lee Cazayoux, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of The National Honor Society and has been on the BA Honor Roll her entire high school career.
One of her biggest passions is being a part of The Sisters and Philanthropy Club, a BA organization that volunteers in the local community. She said, “As an officer in this organization, I have really enjoyed being on the inside of planning and coordinating events to benefit our philanthropies.”
Her favorite class is World Literature Honors with Mrs. Wade. “This class is discussion based, which is really fun considering the class is made up of six girls,” she said. “We have also grown really close with Mrs. Wade throughout the course of the school year and I will miss her and her advice next year.”
Cazayoux describes herself as spunky, creative and determined. This can be seen not only through her academic life, but also what she chooses to do in her spare time. She is a BA Varsity Cheerleader, a Student Ambassador, on the Yearbook Staff, and is a member of The SAP Club, The Mother Daughter Serving Circle Teen Board, The Big Brother/ Big Sister Program, and Youth In Government.
After graduating from BA, she plans to study marketing and communications at The University of Mississippi. She will be enrolled in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College.
