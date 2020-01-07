Boone Callis
Senior
Boone Callis, son of Jay Callis, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of the Honor Roll and National Honor Society. One of his biggest passions outside of academics is hockey. “Playing or watching it… it is so fun and fast paced,” he said. “Hockey is definitely underrated as a sport.”
One of his biggest role models is his father. “He has taught me a lot in life and I look up to him in lots of parts of my life,” he said.
His favorite classes at BA are Latin and Greek with Mr. Robbins. He has had Robbins as a teacher every year of high school. He said his class has always been enriching and fun.
He describes himself as kind, honest and hard working. When he’s not in class, he enjoys playing the oboe in BA Band and playing varsity hockey.
After graduating from BA, he hopes to pursue a career as a music producer.
