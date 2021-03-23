Tripp Evans
Senior
Tripp Evans, son of Bill and Cindy Evans, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He was on the Honor Roll is freshman year, Headmaster’s Roll sophomore and junior year, and is a member of The National Honor Society.
One of Tripp’s biggest passions in life is his relationships. “I cherish my friendships more than anything,” he said. “I enjoy being around people, and I love meeting new people.”
His biggest role model in life is his late grandfather, Bill Evans Sr. He said he looked up to him for his sociability and kindness. “I remember going into Publix with him and he talked to every single employee; greeting them by name and making them smile,” he said. “I have always looked at that moment as the way that I’d like to live my life.”
Evans said that AP Economics with Coach Jason Matthews is his favorite class at BA. He said Matthews keeps the class engaging at all times with his knowledge and humor. “He’s also very personable and makes the effort to get to know his students,” he added.
Evans describes himself as personable, caring, social and outgoing. When he’s not in class, he enjoys spending his free time participating in Young Life and working at The Brentwood Country Club.
After graduating from BA, he plans to pursue a degree in finance and then an MBA.
