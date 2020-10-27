Mercer Greene
Senior
Mercer Greene, daughter of Shelton and Steve Greene, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of National Honor Society and has been on the Honor Roll all four years of high school.
One of her biggest passions is photography. She saved up to buy her first camera when she was in sixth grade and said since then she has only become more experienced and interested. “I love looking at things in different ways,” she said. “I think it shows how people view the world differently based off their personal experiences.”
Greene’s grandfather is her top role model in life. “[He] has always shown me what it looks like to truly put others before yourself,” she said. “He loves me and the rest of my family so well.” She added that his love of Christ and work ethic are things she admires in him as well.
Yearbook/Journalism with Mrs. Berkompas is her favorite class. She has been enrolled for the last three years and said each year she learns something new. “I look forward to it every day because it is so different compared to all my other classes due to the fact that it’s a lot of independent work,” she said. She is also the Yearbook Editor this year.
Mrs. Berkompas said of Greene:
Mercer is one of the more creatively talented students I have ever taught. She has taken her passion for photography from a hobby to an actual business, which is incredibly impressive for a high school student. She loves learning, is incredibly teachable, and delves into her passions. But most importantly, Mercer leads with quiet strength. She is always lifting up the spirits of those around her. Younger students flock to Mercer because of her unassuming but powerful presence. From Cross Country to our yearbook class, people feel comfortable coming to her for help because of the way she supports them. Mercer is the true definition of servant leadership.
Greene describes herself as open-minded, patient and creative. When she’s not in school, she enjoys competing in Cross Country and Track & Field, and participating in Student Leadership Team, Flight Art Staff, Brentwood Academy Mental Health Awareness Club, Wilderness Club and Brentwood Hills Student Ministry.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college and further pursue a career in photography. One day she hopes to either own her own business or work for a publishing company.
