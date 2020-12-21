Hattie Jones
Senior
Hattie Jones, daughter of Holly Furman and Philly Jones, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She was on the Headmaster’s List in 9th, 10th and 11th grade, and is a recipient of the Chemistry and Anatomy awards.
Two of her biggest passions are science and medicine. “I am constantly eager to learn more about how intricate the human body is and the environment in which we live,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her grandfather. She said that for as long as she can remember, she’s admired him for his devotion to making the world a better place.
When asked to name her favorite class at BA, the answer was easy: AP Biology with Mr. Cox. “Not only is it my favorite subject,” she said, “but the class challenges me every day to put forth every bit of effort I can, and it is extremely rewarding.”
She had Cox as a teacher freshman year as well, so she said it’s a full circle moment getting to take a class with him again.
Jones describes herself as adaptable, independent and positive. When she’s not in school, she spends her time competing on the Varsity Girls Tennis Team and volunteering for Samaritan’s Purse.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in biology, attend medical school and then have a career as a doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.