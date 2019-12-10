Lillie Hulgan
Senior
Lillie Hulgan, daughter of Todd and Danielle Hulgan, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a National Merit Commended Scholar, has been on the Headmaster’s Roll the last three years and is a recipient of the Rogers-Dale Essay Award.
Hulgan said one of her biggest passions is sports medicine. “I love the medical side and problem solving aspects, and the relational and emotional side that is required of a medical professional who sees their patients every day,” she said.
Her top role model is her father. “He is patient, kind and considerate under all circumstances,” she said. “Steadfast and reliable, he is an excellent model of parenting as well as the Christian life.”
AP Calculus BC with Mr. Battaglia is her favorite subject at BA. “He is understanding and caring of his students and teaches math well,” she said. “I enjoy the subject and the challenge it presents.”
When she’s not in class, Hulgan spends her time working as the Assistant Student Athletic Trainer, participating in school musicals and attending her church’s youth group. She is also a member of the Environment Club.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to a four year college, receive her master’s, attend graduate school and eventually become an athletic trainer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.