Ella Hickman
Senior
Ella Hickman, daughter of Mary Page and Del Hickman, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is on the Brentwood Academy Honor Roll and the Headmaster’s List.
One of her biggest passions in life is singing. “It is how I express myself and I am the happiest when I am singing.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Mary. “She has shown me how to always be kind and forgiving even in seemingly impossible circumstances,” she said. “She has taught me how to be a bigger person and how to have the strength to overcome tough situations.”
When asked to name her favorite class, she picked AP Spanish with Mrs. Bachueiro. “I love learning a different language,” she said.
Hickman describes herself as competitive, determined and tough. When she’s not in class, she enjoys participating in Academy Singers and musicals. She also plays volleyball and is the BA Wrestling Manager.
After graduating from BA, she plans to pursue a career as a business owner and singer.
