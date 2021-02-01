Caroline Collignon
Senior
Caroline Collignon, daughter of Ashley and Andy Collignon, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has made the Headmaster’s List all four years of high school and was named a Governor’s School for International Studies Scholar.
One of her biggest passions is the environment. “I have grown up being fortunate enough to travel around the country and to different parts of the world, and I have had the privilege to see its natural beauty and unique environments,” she said. “Because of this, I have grown to become more and more involved in efforts from the National Park Service and the National Wildlife Association to protect and preserve these environments.”
She also likes to spend time enjoying her own environment whether that’s through gardening, propagating or hiking. One day, she said she hopes to use this passion in a future career.
When asked to name her top role model, the answer was easy: her father, Andrew Collignon. He is a businessman, architect and pilot.
“He has always been someone that I have looked up to since I was little and someone who has taught me many of the life lessons that I carry with me today,” she said.
Her favorite class at BA is AP Literature with Mrs. Atkins. She said Atkins has really enhanced her entire experience in English and she is so thankful to be able to have her as a teacher.
Collignon describes herself as driven and motivated. When she’s not in school, she enjoys spending her time dog sitting, gardening, scuba diving, running and working at Staples.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend Colorado State University where she will double major in English and something within the College of Agriculture. She also hopes to be able to study abroad and eventually would like to get an Environmental Law degree to help protect the planet.
